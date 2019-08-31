AppCoins Price Tops $0.0373 on Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $669,071.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01347607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

