Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Gap Up to $3.93

Shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.93. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 6,794,392 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

