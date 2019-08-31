Aragon (ANT) Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00005939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit and HitBTC. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $5,576.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00220873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01345319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.