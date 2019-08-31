ArcticCoin (ARC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,846.00

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006585 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ARC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

