Ark Hits Market Cap of $23.57 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last week, Ark has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $734,317.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034032 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000911 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, COSS, Bittrex, Cryptomate, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

