ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Web x.0 ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of ARK Web x.0 ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,411,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ARK Web x.0 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Web x.0 ETF by 8,488.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 64,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,878. ARK Web x.0 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43.

