Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $652.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $49,202.00 and $652.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,614.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.01761434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.02896583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00663705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00698445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00065411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00462616 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,261,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,066 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

