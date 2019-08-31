Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.29.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.32, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $133.96.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 901.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,178,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,551,000 after buying an additional 2,509,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,024.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,802,000 after buying an additional 924,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 208.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,131,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,131,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after buying an additional 489,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,161,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,706,000 after buying an additional 418,717 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

