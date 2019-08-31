Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $262.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.90 million to $266.70 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $256.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Astec Industries by 361.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Astec Industries by 208.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,013. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

