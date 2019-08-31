ATLANT (ATL) Price Reaches $0.0211

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $57.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021574 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

