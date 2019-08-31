Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $66.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,983.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 343.3% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 183,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $663.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $65.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 12.27%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

