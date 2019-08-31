Atomic Wallet Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,098.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $773,308.00 and $1,098.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001285 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,238,153 tokens. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

