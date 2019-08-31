AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $218.00 at SunTrust Banks

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.31 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.94.

Shares of AVB opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.82. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $214.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $310,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,350 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,931,000 after buying an additional 1,305,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,215,513,000 after buying an additional 318,151 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,619,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

