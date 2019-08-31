Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 437,241 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 828,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 399,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 829,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

