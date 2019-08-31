Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 5.5%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.17, approximately 1,036,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 558,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of -0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul SA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Azul by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,217 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 1,027.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 102,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

