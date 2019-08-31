AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.43.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.