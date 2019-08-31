B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.