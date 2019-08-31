Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the second quarter worth $265,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. 4,883,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,604. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,514.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

