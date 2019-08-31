Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.74. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.81.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 296,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 280,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

