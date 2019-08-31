Bankhaus Lampe Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €8.80 Price Target

Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €7.55 ($8.78) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.69 ($10.10).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €7.57 ($8.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.98 ($8.12) and a 1-year high of €7.92 ($9.20).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.