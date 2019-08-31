Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSE. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.97. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

