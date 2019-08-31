Beacon (BECN) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $63,249.00 and $101.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00572352 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005715 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000302 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 64.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

