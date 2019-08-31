Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Jadestone Energy stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $237.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.77.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.