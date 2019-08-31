Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Receives $77.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,668,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,845,387.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,954,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock valued at $101,477,662 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.