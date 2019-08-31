BidaskClub Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 15,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $840,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.31 per share, with a total value of $150,443.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 185,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $317,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $263,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 118,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

