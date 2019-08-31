BidaskClub Lowers Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $359.59 million, a P/E ratio of 255.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $253,517.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,440.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 337.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Digi International by 44.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

