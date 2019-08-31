Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Biogen worth $76,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Biogen by 25.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 369,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 75,661 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,535,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 33.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

BIIB stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.75. 1,057,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,155. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

