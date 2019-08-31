Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 44.07%.

BMRA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 57,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $28.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.33. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.