Birdchain (BIRD) Trading Up 20.6% Over Last Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $146,658.00 and $13,971.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Birdchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00222702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.01346229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018554 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,983,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.