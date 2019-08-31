Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 73.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,830.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019909 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

