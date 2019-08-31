Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $57,583.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $57,583.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 278.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,694,713 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

