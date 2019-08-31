BitCoen (BEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,258.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitCoen has a market cap of $26,163.00 and approximately $1,258.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.02282253 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

