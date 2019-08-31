Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $312.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 99.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.41 million and $312.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00040048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.69 or 0.04930900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

