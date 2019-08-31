Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, Gate.io and Binance. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $268.71 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019531 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Kucoin, Coinsquare, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Huobi, Indodax, Bitkub, YoBit, OKEx, WazirX, IDAX, Coinsuper, Poloniex, FCoin, Koinex, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Korbit, MBAex, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Kraken, CoinZest, Bitrue, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Bibox, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Binance, SouthXchange, Gate.io, DragonEX, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.