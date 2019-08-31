BitcoiNote (BTCN) Price Hits $0.0087 on Exchanges

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $92,620.00 and approximately $1,352.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1,070.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,673,422 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

