Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $103,388.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a total market cap of $103,388.00 and $46.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016203 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,832,166 coins and its circulating supply is 7,832,161 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

