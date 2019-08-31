Bitsdaq Hits One Day Volume of $6,787.00 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $6,787.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00220856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.01347607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091712 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitsdaq Token Profile

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,789,159,162 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

