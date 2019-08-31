Blacer Coin Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $252.00 and $67.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00572284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005835 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.