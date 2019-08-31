BlitzPredict Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $328,520.00 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

