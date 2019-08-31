BOScoin Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $36,489.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 933,880,050 coins and its circulating supply is 668,607,321 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

