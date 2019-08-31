BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.01-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.51 million.BOX also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 462.37% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,084,280 shares in the company, valued at $19,538,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

