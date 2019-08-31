Bread (BRD) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Tokenomy. Bread has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and $117,830.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00222942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.01343290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018613 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00091681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

