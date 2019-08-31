Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.64. 1,123,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,689. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $208.23 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.32. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

