Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.01). RPC posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RES. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,059,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,295. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.13.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

