Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.71. Sleep Number posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 145.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 110.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNBR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. 191,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

