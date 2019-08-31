Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $225.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $223.25 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $232.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $888.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.53 million to $893.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $922.10 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

In related news, insider John W. R. Payne purchased 10,635 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 15,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. 2,707,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,835. The company has a current ratio of 179.91, a quick ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

