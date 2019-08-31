Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 198,312 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 79,610 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAOI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 223,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

