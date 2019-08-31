Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $331,934. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $8,200,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Ares Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 311,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 263.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 302,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.86. 1,156,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,863. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.