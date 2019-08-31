Brokerages Expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) to Announce -$2.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) will report earnings per share of ($2.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s earnings. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A reported earnings of ($3.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of ($11.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of ASCMA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.63. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCMA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 8,895.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 859,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 103,020 shares in the last quarter. 52.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

