Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Citigroup lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.16. 2,625,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $189,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,537.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.